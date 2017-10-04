Vitec Group plc (VTC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.66), with a volume of 4,724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,106 ($14.67).

Specifically, insider Kath Kearney-Croft acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,103 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,781 ($39,502.59).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Vitec Group plc in a report on Monday, August 14th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Vitec Group plc from GBX 1,185 ($15.72) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,106.25 ($14.67).

The company’s market cap is GBX 494.39 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 993.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 951.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Vitec Group plc Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded products and services that enable end users to capture and share images. The Company’s Photographic Division designs, manufactures and distributes branded photographic and video equipment, such as tripods, bags, filters and lights for professional and consumer photographers.

