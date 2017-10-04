Visa Inc. (V) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of Visa (V) traded down 0.32% on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. 1,238,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. Visa has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after buying an additional 2,628,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,751,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,471,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,418,151,000 after acquiring an additional 722,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,286,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,625,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,616,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,483,000 after acquiring an additional 452,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

