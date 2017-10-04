Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Invests $813,000 in Realty Income Corporation (O)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 99,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $188,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE O) opened at 57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.32. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.86 million. Realty Income Corporation had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income Corporation’s previous oct 17 dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.09%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. UBS AG upgraded shares of Realty Income Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income Corporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

