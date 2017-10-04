Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the second quarter worth $115,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) opened at 10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems OJSC will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

