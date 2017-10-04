Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corporation were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 80.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,360,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 592,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,311,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,005,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 4,146,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,491 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) opened at 7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corporation will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.72%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

