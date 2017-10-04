Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.72

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 4,607,062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. BidaskClub lowered Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Vipshop Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

