Vincent C. Klinges Sells 20,127 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 20,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $228,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Get American Software Inc. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/vincent-c-klinges-sells-20127-shares-of-american-software-inc-amswa-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.