Victrex plc (VCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,405.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($31.90) and last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.83), with a volume of 142,556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,371 ($31.45).

A number of brokerages have commented on VCT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Victrex plc from GBX 2,050 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($29.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.52) price objective on shares of Victrex plc in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Victrex plc from GBX 2,050 ($27.19) to GBX 2,268 ($30.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Victrex plc from GBX 2,100 ($27.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.51) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS AG assumed coverage on Victrex plc in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,050 ($27.19) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,129.83 ($28.25).

The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.10 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,221.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,006.16.

About Victrex plc

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

