Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Viacom have underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year. Morever, declining domestic advertising revenues are hurting the company. The bleak outlook with respect to domestic affiliate revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter also remains a concern. Viacom's high debt levels are also concerning. The company is also liable to be hurt by adverse foreign currency movement as it operates globally. The pessimism surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter being revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days. However, the company's efforts to expand portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves are impressive. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Viacom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded up 2.36% on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 4,009,701 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.57. Viacom has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 3,068.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,485,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,671,000 after buying an additional 20,807,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,964,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496,269 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth $153,511,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth $117,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

