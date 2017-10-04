Veritable L.P. Has $387,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 83.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 313.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Bank of America Corporation raised Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $319,283.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) opened at 26.58 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock’s market cap is $12.29 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/veritable-l-p-has-387000-position-in-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-cog.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.