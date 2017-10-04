Veritable L.P. Has $360,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Veritable L.P. held its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $6,593,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 170,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,391,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,769,000 after buying an additional 4,943,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $3,338,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) opened at 34.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

