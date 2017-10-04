Vectren Corporation (VVC) Given $61.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vectren Corporation’s rating score has improved by 6.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $61.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vectren Corporation an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vectren Corporation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vectren Corporation (VVC) traded up 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 275,053 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Vectren Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Vectren Corporation had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/vectren-corporation-vvc-given-61-50-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

In other news, Director Derrick Burks acquired 1,000 shares of Vectren Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Corporation Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectren Corporation (VVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.