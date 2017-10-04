Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,732,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Quanta Services worth $484,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,465,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,671,000 after buying an additional 105,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,314,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,642,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,273,000 after acquiring an additional 189,062 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,771,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,114.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) opened at 37.49 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanta Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/vanguard-group-inc-increases-position-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr.html.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.