Vanguard Group Inc. Has $496.60 Million Holdings in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. worth $496,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $247,263.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,180.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $150,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) opened at 21.67 on Wednesday. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.53.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.13 million. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. had a net margin of 55.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

