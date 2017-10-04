Vanguard Group Inc. Has $474.55 Million Holdings in Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.37% of Orbital ATK worth $474,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 1.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orbital ATK Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/vanguard-group-inc-has-474-55-million-holdings-in-orbital-atk-inc-oa.html.

Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) opened at 134.12 on Wednesday. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of -0.30.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Orbital ATK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Orbital ATK, Inc. will post $6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

In other Orbital ATK news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $211,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.58 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Orbital ATK Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital ATK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital ATK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.