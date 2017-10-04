ValuEngine Upgrades NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (CLNS) to Buy

NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthStar Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NorthStar Asset Management Group (NYSE:CLNS) opened at 12.63 on Monday. NorthStar Asset Management Group has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

In related news, CFO Darren J. Tangen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NorthStar Asset Management Group Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

