ValuEngine Upgrades Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) to “Buy”

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Innoviva Inc. alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) opened at 14.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.60. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 52.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Upgrades Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) to “Buy”” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/valuengine-upgrades-innoviva-inc-inva-to-buy.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,017,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,021,000 after purchasing an additional 802,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 68,215.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,000,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,964,000 after buying an additional 11,982,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 226,969 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Innoviva by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 348,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.