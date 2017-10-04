ValuEngine Upgrades Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) to “Buy”

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $16.00 target price on Innoviva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) opened at 14.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.60. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 52.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,017,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,021,000 after purchasing an additional 802,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 68,215.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,000,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,964,000 after buying an additional 11,982,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 226,969 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Innoviva by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 348,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).
