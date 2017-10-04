ValuEngine Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED) to “Hold”

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNED. BidaskClub downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “stong buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) opened at 6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company’s market cap is $307.48 million. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.15.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes & Noble Education will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.
