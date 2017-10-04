ValuEngine Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED) to “Hold”

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNED. BidaskClub downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “stong buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get Barnes & Noble Education Inc alerts:

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) opened at 6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company’s market cap is $307.48 million. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes & Noble Education will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ValuEngine Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED) to “Hold”” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/valuengine-upgrades-barnes-noble-education-inc-bned-to-hold.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.