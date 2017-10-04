ValuEngine Downgrades U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) to Hold

U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USCR. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U S Concrete in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
U S Concrete (NASDAQ USCR) opened at 76.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.21. U S Concrete has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.85.
U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.60 million. U S Concrete had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that U S Concrete will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $495,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,441,063.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of U S Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $29,443.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,323 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U S Concrete by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.
U S Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.
