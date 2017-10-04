ValuEngine Downgrades U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) to Hold

U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USCR. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U S Concrete in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get U S Concrete Inc. alerts:

U S Concrete (NASDAQ USCR) opened at 76.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.21. U S Concrete has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.85.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.60 million. U S Concrete had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that U S Concrete will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/valuengine-downgrades-u-s-concrete-inc-uscr-to-hold.html.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $495,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,441,063.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of U S Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $29,443.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,323 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U S Concrete by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U S Concrete by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

U S Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Receive News & Ratings for U S Concrete Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U S Concrete Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.