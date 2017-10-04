ValuEngine Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) to Sell

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ SBBP) opened at 7.50 on Monday. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $265.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will post ($2.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,981,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma PLC

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

