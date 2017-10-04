ValuEngine Downgrades Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to Hold

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ STMP) opened at 215.75 on Monday. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of -0.04.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.29 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Biswas sold 76,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $15,056,123.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,763 shares of company stock valued at $89,049,164 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stamps.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

