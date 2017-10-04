ValuEngine Downgrades Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Hold

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) opened at 84.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $328,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ryder System by 29.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

