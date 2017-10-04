ValuEngine Downgrades PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) to Hold

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut PICO Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) opened at 18.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. PICO Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s market cap is $419.94 million.

PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter. PICO Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PICO Holdings will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PICO Holdings by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PICO Holdings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PICO Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PICO Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 454,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PICO Holdings by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc (PICO) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Water Resource and Water Storage Operations; Real Estate Operations, and Corporate. Its subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, Inc (Vidler), owns water resources and water storage operations in the southwestern United States, with assets and operations in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

