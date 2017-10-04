ValuEngine Downgrades Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) to Hold

Moneygram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.39 price target on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Moneygram International (MGI) opened at 15.59 on Monday. Moneygram International has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Moneygram International had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

