ValuEngine Downgrades BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) to Hold

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE BXC) opened at 10.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. BlueLinx Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.30.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter. BlueLinx Holdings had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 1.62%. Analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 84,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings by 38.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx Holdings

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers.

