ValuEngine Downgrades Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC) to Hold

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. FBR & Co cut Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC) opened at 8.70 on Monday. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 155,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

