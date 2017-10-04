V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 price objective on V.F. Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on V.F. Corporation from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Forward View restated a “hold” rating on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE VFC) opened at 64.08 on Wednesday. V.F. Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. V.F. Corporation had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Corporation will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. Corporation news, VP Aidan O’meara sold 29,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $1,834,673.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,438,304.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,152 shares of company stock valued at $28,649,326 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. Corporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of V.F. Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Corporation in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Corporation in the first quarter valued at $187,000.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

