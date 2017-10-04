Utilities SPDR (XLU) Shares Bought by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Utilities SPDR in the second quarter worth $120,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 9.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 665.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 11,337.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities SPDR (NYSE XLU) traded up 0.576% on Wednesday, hitting $53.295. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,595 shares. Utilities SPDR has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Utilities SPDR Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

