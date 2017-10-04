United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Position Trimmed by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. United Technologies Corporation comprises approximately 2.2% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 25.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,771,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468,515 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Technologies Corporation in the first quarter worth $40,211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,858,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 841.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 262,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.78. 1,192,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

