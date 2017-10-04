United States Steel Corporation’s (X) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. Argus upped their price target on United States Steel Corporation to $1.48 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel Corporation from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of United States Steel Corporation to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE X) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,642 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 168.16 and a beta of 2.89. United States Steel Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. United States Steel Corporation had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Corporation will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,808.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Sperling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at $75,706.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,597 shares of company stock worth $1,764,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $4,426,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

