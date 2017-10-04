United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United States Cellular Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.4485466345015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get United States Cellular Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USM. BidaskClub lowered United States Cellular Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) opened at 36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. United States Cellular Corporation has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $46.01.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). United States Cellular Corporation had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corporation will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular Corporation news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 18,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $730,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/united-states-cellular-corporation-usm-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

United States Cellular Corporation Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.