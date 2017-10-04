United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in a research note published on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $157.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Axiom Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut United Rentals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised United Rentals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded down 2.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,828 shares. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post $9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $3,623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

