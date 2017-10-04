UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON UTG) opened at 693.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 676.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 656.90. UNITE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 541.57 and a one year high of GBX 699.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.56 billion.

Get UNITE Group plc alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £21,899.02 ($29,047.65).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UNITE Group plc (UTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on November 3rd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/unite-group-plc-utg-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-7-30-on-november-3rd.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price objective on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.29) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on UNITE Group plc from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 695 ($9.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 745.20 ($9.88).

About UNITE Group plc

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.