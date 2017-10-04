Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Position Trimmed by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 263.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 96.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 147.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 114.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.84. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.06 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Union Pacific Corporation’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other news, EVP Cameron A. Scott sold 17,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,894,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Union Pacific Corporation Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

