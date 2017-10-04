UniCredit SpA (UCG) Receives Buy Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit SpA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.14 ($3.69).

Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG) opened at 17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is €38.98 billion. UniCredit SpA has a 1-year low of €9.30 and a 1-year high of €18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.29.

UniCredit SpA Company Profile

UniCredit SpA is an Italy-based holding company engaged in the financial sector. Its division model is based on eight business lines: Commercial Banking Italy, Centrum and Easter Europe (CEE) Division, Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), Commercial Banking Germany, Poland, Commercial Banking Austria, Asset Management and Asset Gathering.

