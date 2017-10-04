UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $217,000 in Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany Molecular Research by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 17.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,518,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 227,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 6,943.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,417,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 831,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) opened at 21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company’s market capitalization is $905.82 million. Albany Molecular Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

AMRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Albany Molecular Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. First Analysis downgraded Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Albany Molecular Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

