UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 249,097 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of General Dynamics Corporation worth $225,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics Corporation alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-sells-249097-shares-of-general-dynamics-corporation-gd.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.12.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 210.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $197.60. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $148.76 and a 1-year high of $210.94.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.