UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 340,481 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of HD Supply Holdings worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HD Supply Holdings by 648.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings in the second quarter valued at $181,000.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HDS) opened at 36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 49.76%. HD Supply Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

HD Supply Holdings Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

