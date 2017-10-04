UBS AG Lowers Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Price Target to $19.00

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS AG from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

SNH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE SNH) opened at 19.59 on Monday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $265.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

