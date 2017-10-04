U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLCA. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE SLCA) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,971 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings by 64,463.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,076,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $435,571,000 after buying an additional 9,062,232 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,777,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,977,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 616,051 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

