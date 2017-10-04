Two Harbors Investment Corp. Purchases 66,918 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:GPMT) major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 66,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,258,058.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 7,962 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $150,879.90.

On Friday, September 22nd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 30,655 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $577,540.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 73,439 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,389,465.88.

On Friday, September 8th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 8,300 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,115.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 12,912 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $245,973.60.

On Thursday, August 24th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 2,394 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $45,605.70.

On Friday, August 18th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 24,488 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $467,720.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 32,300 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $616,607.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 43,212 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $824,484.96.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:GPMT) opened at 19.07 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company’s market cap is $824.49 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,408,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,739,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

