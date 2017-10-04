Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.19 ($2.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Tullow Oil plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.79) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.25) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Tullow Oil plc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/tullow-oil-plc-tlw-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Tullow Oil plc (LON TLW) traded down 1.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 183.00. 9,966,019 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.21. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 299.86. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.25 billion.

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.