Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 7,471 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18,650.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at 182.08 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $262.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

