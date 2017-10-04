Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE TRN) opened at 35.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.19. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 54,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $1,538,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,709,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,298,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 466.4% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

