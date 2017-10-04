TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get TRI Pointe Group Inc. alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (TPH) opened at 14.11 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $568.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/tri-pointe-group-inc-tph-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 709,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,010,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.