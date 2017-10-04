TransCanada Corporation (TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TransCanada is a North American energy company. They are focused on natural gas transmission and power services. Their pipeline transports the majority of Western Canada’s natural gas production to growing markets in Canada and the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) traded down 0.29% on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 525,954 shares. TransCanada Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 307,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransCanada Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

TransCanada Corporation Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

