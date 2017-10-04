Traders Sell J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Traders sold shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $174.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $290.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.69 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, J P Morgan Chase & Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. J P Morgan Chase & Co traded up $1.33 for the day and closed at $96.84
Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.18.
J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter worth $136,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter worth $165,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
