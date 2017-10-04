Traders Sell Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) on Strength (BEN)

Investors sold shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $13.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Franklin Resources had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Franklin Resources traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $44.87

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Franklin Resources Inc. alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839,472 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 996.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 651,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/traders-sell-franklin-resources-inc-ben-on-strength-ben.html.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.