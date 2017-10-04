Traders Buy Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) on weakness during trading on Monday. $38.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Snap-On had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Snap-On traded down ($1.11) for the day and closed at $147.90

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.62.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. Snap-On had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $921.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post $10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Snap-On announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,717,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 93.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 25.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

