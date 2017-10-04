Traders Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $86.00. $137.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $82.42

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,486 shares of company stock worth $31,178,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

